Marwa: Fight Against Illicit Drugs Has Never Been This Impactful In Nigeria’s History

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa has expressed that the fight against illicit drugs has never been this intense and impactful in the history of the country.

Marwa spoke on Thursday at the weekly briefing organised by the presidential communication team, at the state house, Abuja.

He stated that drug traffickers now consult “diabolic powers” for “lucky days” to move drugs without detection, but they still fall into the hands of the agency’s personnel who are now highly motivated to work.

He credited President Muhammadu Buhari as being the brain behind the agency’s recent successes in the war against illicit drugs.

Also Read: Marwa: All Public Office Holders Should Be Made To Undergo Drug Test

“It is prudent for me to state upfront that a progress report of the NDLEA should not be taken as an isolated appraisal. Rather, it should be taken as an integral part of the anti-drug trafficking thrust of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

“Not only did the president set the tone for the fight against illicit drugs by handing the agency the mandate, the direction and the set objectives, he also provided the catalyst, willpower, financial intervention and moral support that boosted NDLEA’s capability to deliver.

“Coupled with the technical support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the fight against illicit drugs has never been this intense, focused or impactful in Nigeria’s history. Expectedly, the results have been justifying.”