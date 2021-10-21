Shehu Sani: Abuja-Kaduna Train I Boarded Was Attacked With Explosives

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has revealed that the Abuja-Kaduna train he boarded was attacked with explosives.

In a tweet on Thursday, Sani said it “took a miracle” for him and other passengers on the train to escape.

The former lawmaker, representing Kaduna Central, said bandits opened fire on the train on Wednesday night in another attack.

“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna Abuja railway with an explosive & opened fire on the train, targeting the Engine Driver & the Tank,” he tweeted.

“This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive [and it] damaged [the] rail. It took a miracle for us to escape.”