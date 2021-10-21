Nnamdi Kanu Pleads Not Guilty To FG’s Amended Charges

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the seven amended charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu was re-arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

The embattled leader of IPOB stated that he was innocent of all the allegations levelled against him.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

In the course of the hearing, the court refused his application for transfer to Kuje Correctional Centre from the DSS facility where he has been held.

However, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, allowed three persons of his choice to visit him at the DSS facility.

The judge then adjourned the case to November 10 to hear his application, challenging the competence of the charges.