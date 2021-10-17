EndSARS Anniversary: IPOB Denies Ordering 3-Day Sit-At-Home

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied ordering a three-day sit-at-home action starting from Monday.

There have been reports the action was supposed to commence on Monday to Tuesday and Thursday this week in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS nationwide protest and the arraignment of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, the group, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, described the reports as fake news.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood.

“IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home order except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court.”

The statement said that anybody sitting at home on Mondays is doing so out of their volition and not on the orders of IPOB.