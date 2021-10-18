Mercy Eke Reacts As Troll Wishes Her Dead

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has reacted to the message she received from a troll who wished for her death.

The 28-year-old reality TV star cum serial entrepreneur took to her Snapchat to share the content of the message.

The sender simply identified as Jaeda wrote, “Disappear from the face of the earth olosho. I hoped you would be dead by now. God go answer my prayers soon.”

Reacting to the message, Mercy Eke wrote on her Snapchat Stories, “Wow it’s not that deep na. May God keep you alive to keep watching me. May all your pain and bitterness turn to sweet and honey. I’m sending you love.”

