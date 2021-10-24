Na’Abba: Buhari Isn’t Managing Nigeria Well Because He Doesn’t Consult

A former Speaker, House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to consult and manage Nigeria’s challenges well.

He stated this in an interview with Trust TV, the television arm of Media Trust, publishers of Daily Trust Newspaper.

He said, in the last six years, the president had been alienated from the realities on the ground which resulted in the friction and mutual suspicion between Nigerians.

“You cannot run a country in a manner that suggests you are highly opinionated. And this opinionating has nothing to do with the people. If it has to do with the people and their welfare, and their feelings, I think it’s ok.”

Na’Abba said even people in the North were not satisfied with the style of leadership of the president which he said had not helped the people in his region.

“Within the North today, the idea of many people that the presidency must shift to another region is not a welcome idea because the feeling of many people is that the years of this president is a waste. They’ve not gained anything from it. So, why should anybody even talk to them about zoning? When they believe they have the numerical strength to elect another person.

“But why you should even elect another president from the north is more surprising for this kind of scenario to continue.”

The former speaker said, unlike the PDP, the president failed to consult on issues affecting the country, hence his failure to get things right.

“When I was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, we had a caucus. That caucus used to meet every Monday – 30 of us.”

Na’abba pointed out that Buhari had failed to adopt consultation as a leadership tool which he said would have made things easier for him to run the country.

“No consultation. Since he suggests that, he works alone. We become president or whatever not because we have monopoly of wisdom. Nobody has it.”