Quit Your Relationship If You Can’t Communicate With Your Partner – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Popular Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has advised people to imbibe the habit of communicating with their partners because the worst thing that can happen to a relationship is lack of communication.

According to the movie star, a relationship that has gotten to the stage where a person can no longer communicate their feelings to their partner is a relationship that should be broken.

In his words:

“If your relationship has gotten to that point where you no longer communicate your feelings to each other, because you think that doing so is a waste of time, please quit it.”

