Regina Askia Acquires House In US

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, has become a house owner in the United States of America.

The US-based veteran actress took to her Instagram page to announce her latest achievement with pictures of her new home.

The 53-year-old former beauty queen cum actress captioned her post thus:

“Big news Thursday! This has indeed been a “September to Remember”! Presenting CHATEAU REGINA!!!! A lovely manor for me by me !!!!!! We thank God for all things good. (Let’s get busy making this manor, fit for a Queen).”

Read Also: Regina Askia Celebrates Her 53rd Birthday With Stunning Photos

Information Nigeria recalls that the veteran actress surprised popular media personality Denrele Edun with a collection of shoes among many other gift items.