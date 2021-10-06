RMFAC: Abiodun Urges Upward Review Of States’ Allocation

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has called for an upward review of the state’s revenue allocation sharing formula from 26.7 per cent to 45 per cent to allow more developments in the states.

Abiodun, who was represented by his Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser, Dapo Okubadejo, canvassed the position in Lagos while speaking at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on Review of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

The statement read in part, “The allocation is forestalling the development of states and local governments. The Exclusive List should be amended to allow each tier of government to concentrate on areas that will better touch the lives of the people.

“Given that the State and Local government are closer to the citizenry and can meet their needs more accurately, it is imperative to consider an increase in the allocation to the States and Local governments.

“In addition to the above, revenue allocation should be reviewed and each tier of government should be funded according to the functions they perform. This is to enable that States can carry out expenditure functions within their scope and jurisdiction thus improve the economic growth of the states and nation in general”, Abiodun said.