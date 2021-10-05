Ayade Asks RMAFC For Better Revenue Allocation To Cross Rivers

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade has sought better revenue allocation from the federation account to the state.

He made this call when he visited the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation & Fiscal Commission in Abuja.

According to a press statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita, “Ayade, who addressed the Commission’s Committee on Fiscal Efficiency & Budget, lamented Cross River’s poor financial status, which he blamed on the ceding of Bakassi Peninsular to Cameroon and the consequent transfer of the state’s 96 oil wells to Akwa Ibom state by the federal government.”

Ita quoted the governor as saying that “the twin actions of the federal government plunged Cross River state into severe financial crisis and untold hardship, leaving her helpless with the second smallest federal allocation in the country.

“The federal government was unfair to Cross River despite being responsible for her plight,’” and appealed to RMAFC to consider upscaling federal allocation to the state.”