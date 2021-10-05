Zuckerberg Loses $7bn As Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Collapse

Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, reportedly lost nearly $7bn to the outage that plagued the social media platform on Monday.

According to Bloomberg, a selloff plummeted Facebook’s stock around 5 percent on Monday.

The stock slide dropped Zuckerberg’s worth to $128 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is now 5th on the list, with Microsoft boss, Bill Gates in 4th.

The outage reportedly took place at about 4.42pm Nigerian Time on Monday.

The crash of the social media platforms lasted for about 6 hours.

The outage was the second in 2021 with the first happening in March.