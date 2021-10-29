“Thank You For Checking Up On Me,” BBNaija’s Omashola Breaks Silence After Depression Post

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four 2019 finalist, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has assured everyone that he is alright after he made a post on depression which got celebrities and netizens worried about his mental condition.

Information Nigeria recalls that the reality TV star’s colleague, Ike Onyema also contributed to the fear when he posted a video of Omashola looking unkempt and sitting on the floor by the roadside beside a bin.

“I want to use this medium to thank everybody who checked up on me one way or the other. I’m overwhelmed by your love and support and I sincerely appreciate it. I was dealing with some deep issues but I am making headways and better now by God’s Grace. Thank You,” Omashola captioned his post on Friday morning.

