“I Break Hearts For A Living” – Rapper Olamide

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, has said that he breaks hearts for a living.

The YBNL label head and music star took to his Twitter account on Friday to tweet a quote that reads, “What a shame it truly is— that some of us have lived our entire lives under the impression that the love we have been searching for was to be found, first and foremost, in anyone but ourselves.”

A fan then wrote in the comments section that the “Rock” crooner tweeted the quote because he has been heartbroken by a lady.

Debunking the fan’s statement, Olamide replied, “Ki lo fin shere bi omo snake yii? I break hearts for a living.”

