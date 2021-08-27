BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Rapper Olamide Reveals Favorite Housemates

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, has revealed his favorite BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates.

The legendary rapper took to his Twitter page to declare his support for four housemates in the ongoing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season.

These four housemates seem to have captured the ‘Rock’ coroner’s attention. They are Angel, Cross, Maria, and Liquorose.

“Angel + Cross ❤️ #BBNaijia6,” Baddoo tweeted.

“Maria x Liq 🔥,” he subsequently tweeted.

The father of three further complimented Angel. He wrote about her:

“She’s such a vibe ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Information Nigeria recalls the entertainer opined recently that money is the least problem a person could have because there are other problems that money cannot solve.