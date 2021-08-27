BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Don’t Trust Maria – Jackie B

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Jackie B, has said that she does not trust her fellow housemate, Maria.

Jackie B said this during her diary session on Friday.

According to Jackie B, Maria is one housemate who is playing the game pretty well which is why she can’t be trusted.

Jackie B further told Big Brother that although Maria is her friend, she still does not trust her.

Jackie B also said that she would like to be good friends with Maria outside the house.

However, for the sake of the game, she has to keep her eyes wide open when it comes to Maria.