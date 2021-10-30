Ultimate Love Star, Dr Cherry Blasts BBNaija’s Liquorose For Her Outfit

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Liquorose, Dr Cherry

Ultimate Love season one contestant, Dr Cherry, has taken to her social media pages to criticise BBNaija Shina Ya Eye season first runner-up, Liquorose for her outfit to a recent event.

Liquorose opted for a see-through outfit to the event and sparked reactions from netizens.

Many felt that the reality TV star’s outfit, which is similar to that of Rihanna’a outfit to a fashion ceremony in 2014, was too outrageous.

Reacting to the outfit, Dr Cherry said, “Why do #BBNaija fans support rubbish and are always hypocritical in their judgment? What was #Liquorose wearing in the name of fashion in an African setting? I love her but that outfit was a no no even for an exposed mind like myself. Please let’s stop these nudity for kid’s sake.”

Read Also: Who rocked it better? Rihanna or BBNaija’s Liquorose in see-through sheer dress

The reality TV star’s post

 

