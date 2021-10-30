Ultimate Love Star, Dr Cherry Blasts BBNaija’s Liquorose For Her Outfit

Ultimate Love season one contestant, Dr Cherry, has taken to her social media pages to criticise BBNaija Shina Ya Eye season first runner-up, Liquorose for her outfit to a recent event.

Liquorose opted for a see-through outfit to the event and sparked reactions from netizens.

Many felt that the reality TV star’s outfit, which is similar to that of Rihanna’a outfit to a fashion ceremony in 2014, was too outrageous.

Reacting to the outfit, Dr Cherry said, “Why do #BBNaija fans support rubbish and are always hypocritical in their judgment? What was #Liquorose wearing in the name of fashion in an African setting? I love her but that outfit was a no no even for an exposed mind like myself. Please let’s stop these nudity for kid’s sake.”

