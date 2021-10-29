Women Don’t Support Each Other – OAP Moet Abebe

Popular Nigerian OAP, Moet Abebe, has dropped her take on the common phrase of “women supporting women”.

The popular media personality took to her Instagram Stories to counter the notion that women support women.

According to her, the phrase should be “women supporting men” and not “women supporting women”.

In her words, “Women supporting women? Wetin be that? That notion is thrown in the mud every single day by my gender. It should be “women supporting men”.

Information Nigeria recalls that the media personality took to her Instagram page to share her opinion about marriage. Moet Abebe stated that she can’t let the world see her vulnerable just because she wants to keep her marriage.

