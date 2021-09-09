I Can’t Let The World See Me Vulnerable Because Of Marriage – OAP Moet Abebe

Popular media personality, Moet Abebe, has reacted to the scandalous breakup of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and activist-cum-politician Prince Kpokpogri.

The on-air personality took to her Instagram page to share on her Story that she can’t sign up for such amount of public shame just because she wants marriage.

The OAP cum actress and entrepreneur added that she can never allow the world to see her so vulnerable all because of marriage.

“Mehn this thing called marriage!!! Tf???? What is going on??? I can’t and won’t sign up for this amount of public shame and for the world to see me so vulnerable… So sad to watch.. Wish everyone well seriously.”