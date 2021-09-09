I Won’t Leave My Husband Even If He Cheated On Me – Actress Nkechi Blessing

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has vowed never to leave her husband even if he cheats on her.

The mother of one made this known on her Instagram page.

The actress further denigrated those who give relationship advice telling others not to tolerate a cheating partner or spouse.

According to the movie star, such people are the ones who tolerate even worse from their partners.

The actress further dropped a comment on her post to insist that she can never leave her husband no matter what even if he is cheating on her.

“The thing weak me. So cus my husband cheated I will leave him? Please to where exactly,” she wrote.