“You Came Into My Life At The Perfect Time,” BBNaija’s Jackie B Celebrates Her Son’s 10th Birthday

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Jackie B has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, Nathan on his 10th birthday, Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The reality TV star and mother of one penned a befitting caption to celebrate her son on his birthday.

“My entire world in one not so little human. I named you Nathan because you’re truly God’s gift to me. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but I’m forever proud to be your yummy mummy. From the moment I birthed you, I knew my life would change completely. I wasn’t sure how, I had fear, doubts and concerns how having you at such a young age would limit me, but Nathan you came into my life at the perfect time,” she wrote.

Read Also: “I Was Romantically Connected With Jackie B” – White Money