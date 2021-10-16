“You Lack Common Sense,” Uche Maduagwu Blasts Boma For Saying ‘Hide Your Wives’

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Boma, over his recent post about the need for people to hide their girlfriends and wives.

Boma had earlier shared a video on his Insta-Story, telling people to make sure to hide their girlfriends, wives and grandmas from him.

This comes after the widespread ridicule and bashing that has trailed Boma and Tega for their affair while in the Big Brother house.

However, Uche Maduagwu has now reacted to that recent post of Boma, slamming him for his write-up.

According to him, the reality TV star needs to “grow up”, because his statement is “unacceptable”.

In his words:

“Can someone please tell this one to grow up? The only thing that needs to be hidden is your spiritual ignorance. This post is not only irritating, shameful but also lack common sense, guy, grow up. Nigerians voted you and Tega out of bbnaija6 because of the rada rada you both did, we thought you don sober, this is unacceptable.”

