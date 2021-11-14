Akpororo And His Wife, Josephine Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary

Comedian Akpororo and his wife, Josephine took to their social media page to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary today 14th November 2021.

6 years is not easy, staying with different attitudes, characters and behaviour and many of their fans are excited how strong they get day but day.

READ ALSO: Comedian Akpororo And Wife Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

Taking to his social media, Akpororo said he is grateful for the 6years and he is excited to be spending it with his woman.

He wrote: “Wow 6years already. Oh lord we are grateful 🕺🏽🕺🏽 HAPPY 6TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY to us MY FRESH GOLDEN WINE @jojosplace_hair LOVE YOU FOREVER 🥰”

Josephine also said: “Forever and always will be with you lover 💕💕✌️It’s our 6th anniversary baby 🥂🥂🥂 I wanna grow old with you @akpororo 🥰💃💃💕💕🎉”

See post below: