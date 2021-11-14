Mohbad Gifts Himself A Brand New Lexus

Mohbad has decided to celebrate himself by buying a brand new Lexus.

The star, who is a singer, songwriter, rapper, entertainer, stage performer and recording artist got a new car for himself in appreciation of his personal effort so far.

Shubom, who is a friend to the rapper took to her social media the luxury car “Lexus”, which the Star gifted himself she stated that “congratulations my Gee”

Many of his fans are excited for him and hope to see more good things soon.