Anambra Govt Declares Thursday, Friday Work-Free Ahead Governorship Election

Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano has declared Thursday and Friday work-free days to enable residents to prepare for a peaceful governorship election on Saturday.

The governor made the announcement during the 2021 Public Service Day Celebration held at the Jerome Udeorji Secretariat Complex, Awka, the state capital on Wednesday.

Also Read: Anambra Poll: Voter Apathy Will Have Dire Consequences, Kukah Warns

Obiano said, “The public holiday is to enable the state workforce to prepare themselves for Saturday’s governorship election. I call on workers to mobilise their neighbours because the election must hold.

“I commend the state workforce for their cooperation with my administration. I have fulfilled my promises to them and added more.”