COVID-19: Abiodun To Ban Unvaccinated Ogun Residents From Workplace, Markets

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has given a 60-day ultimatum to unvaccinated residents to obtain the COVID-19 vaccines or risk being barred from government offices, schools, markets and public transport.

He handed down the ultimatum during the flag-off of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Monday.

Abiodun stated that the 60-day window would allow unvaccinated residents to take their jabs as part of moves to flatten the curve of the virus.

The governor said the state targets vaccination of additional two million residents in the newly flagged-off mass vaccination exercise.

Also Read: COVID-19: US To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Nov 8

He said: “We are going to give a window to allow for this vaccination exercise and that window starts from today till the next 60 days.

“Anybody after 60 days that is not vaccinated will not be allowed in our offices, schools.

“Such person will not be allowed to do business with us. We will chase this person in our markets, you will be required to carry your vaccine cards with you at all times.

“This is my vaccination card (waving it to the audience) for all those who want to see.

“If you don’t have a card like this, you will not come to our secretariat, we will not do business with you, we will not allow ‘Okada’ to carry you, we will not allow the taxi to carry you, you will not be allowed in our Market.

“We will enforce this card, to be forewarned is to be forearmed.”