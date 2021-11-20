Joke Silva Speaks On Olu Jacob’s Health

Joke Silva Speaks for the first time On her husband’s Health, Olu Jacob.

The entertainer uncovered during a meeting with Chude Jidonwo that Olu Jacobs has dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

She added that “it’s been continuing for several years” and this is the initial time she’s truism it openly.

She said: “He is managing issues and it is been continuing for two or three years. It is known as dementia with lewy body.

Joke Silva spoke freely for the first time regards his health as she answers all questions asked.

