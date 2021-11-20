Yahaya Bello: Nigeria’s Democracy Still Tottering Like A Toddler Learning To Walk

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed that Nigeria’s democracy is still “shaky and tottering along like a toddler” 22 years into the 4th Republic.

He stated this while speaking on Friday at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation’s policy dialogue in Abuja.

The governor said to achieve a viable democracy in the country, interests must not be sectional.

Yahaya stated that Nigerians must focus on how to make democracy work as a united entity rather than a divisive nation.

“Unity is the primary hypothesis on which democracy stands in any state which has chosen it as the form of government,” he said.

“This is because in a functional democracy, the people, in spite of their diversity in ideology, faith, tribe and politics, have to always unite in a majority for most things to happen in the society, including leadership.

“Consequently, we hardly speak with a united voice on anything as a nation. This state of affairs makes me believe that we need more democracy, not less.

“Of course, by more democracy I mean the real essence and practice of democracy, that pure marriage of consensus which enthrones the overall public good rather than any sectional or parochial interest.

“With the foregoing in mind, I say that how to make Nigerian democracy work for us as a uniting factor rather than the divisive measure we have turned it into is the most pressing need of the season, especially as gladiators begin to take position for 2023.

“I declare that one Nigeria must quickly come to mean more than it currently does to the average citizen or we risk losing more than we bargained for – as leaders and those being led.”