Lyta’s Baby Mama Speaks On Why She Goes Around With Her Child’s Dress.

Kemi Ayorinde who has a child with the Singer, Lyta, spoke on why she goes around with her child’s dress everywhere she goes.

“I always get asked why i take a piece of my Baby’s clothing/items everywhere I go especially when his not around me” – Kemi.

Answering and quoting her, she said “Well that’s simple because since I suffer a heart condition, i just wanna have a backup of him with me to hold onto, if i was ever take my last breath without him being there”.