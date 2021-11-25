Moet Abebe Speaks On How Society Disregards Single Ladies

Moet Abebe took to her Instastories to vent about the disappointments single ladies face while attempting to lease a house in Lagos.

In her post, Moet considered what a woman’s conjugal status has to do with leasing a house.

READ ALSO: OAP Moet Abebe Hits Back At Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

She likewise contemplated whether having some work and being a reputable resident aren’t sufficient elements to consider while leasing a house. She called attention to that it becomes more enthusiastically even as a well-known woman as the landowners offer remarks like the woman should be ”wanton”, would be ”tossing gatherings and bashes in their properties’. As indicated by her, the ‘best’ she has heard is that her ”friendly benefactor may pay her lease this year however probably won’t pay for the back to back years”.