Soludo Loses First LGA As Ifeanyi Ubah Clinches Nnewi North

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo has suffered his first Local Government defeat in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor has cleared 10 out of the 11 Local Government Areas announced so far.

Also Read: #AnambraDecides: Soludo Defeats Andy Uba, Ozigbo In Their LGA

However, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah clinched Nnewi North Local Government Area, where he hails from.

Ubah, lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District, is the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the election.

The lawmaker recorded 6485 votes, while Soludo trailed with 3,369 votes.