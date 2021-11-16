Video: Cee-C Announces Her Wedding Date

The Big Brother Naija star, Cee- C finally gets set for the journey as she announces her wedding date.

Much has been demanded from her after her relationship with Peruzzi did not go quite well.

READ ALSO: Peruzzi – Its Madness To Bring Your Personal Problems To Social Media

Notwithstanding, while at the same time taking to online media, Cee-C, in a brief video cut with her male associate, Stan Nze who as of late got hitched, declared that she would be securing the bunch in 2022.

Cee-C, likewise said she’s taking advantage of Stan Nze’s endowments and her chance to get hitched to her first love will come one year from now.