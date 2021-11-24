Whitemoney Goes On His Kneel As he Leaves Nigeria For The First Time

By
Bukola Tumininu
-

white money

The champ of BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” show, Whitemoney, went on his knees to say thanks to God in the wake of flying external Nigeria without precedent for his life.

He is as of now in Dubai with his different associates for a live performance.

He pulls this new stunt after he was spotted days ago buying roasted yam in enugu with his associates.

Taking no delay in living his best life, he heads for Dubai as one of his gifts as emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija.

