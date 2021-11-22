Yvonne Jegede Celebrates Olu Jacobs As He Receives AFRIFF Lifetime Achievement Award

Yvonne Jegede has taken to her social media to pen down beautiful message to Olu Jacobs and also celebrate him was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award (AFRIFF).

On Saturday, November 13, the iconic movie star shocked fans when he stepped out with his wife, Joke Silva, to accept the honorary award at the festival’s closing ceremony. He also shared images from the occasion on his Instagram account.

“Lifetime achievement award winner, curtsey @afriff,” Jacobs wrote on Instagram.

However, the video shared was disturbing and this resulted to Joke revealing that he is battling with Dementia.

Yvonne on the other hand revealed she was moved by the video saying she had tears in her eyes.

She said she want to give him his flowers while she still can as she thank him for paving way for her in the industry.

Yvonne said: “Watched this video with tears in my eyes. I want to give him his flowers while I still can: uncle Olu Jacobs, thank you for blessing us with your talent, for paving the way for me. I honor you and appreciate you for the immense contribution you have made to Nollywood. Thank you sir @_olujacobs”

See post below: