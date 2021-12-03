“3 Girls Are fighting Over Boluwatife” Says Wizkid’s Baby Mama

“3 Girls Are fighting Over Boluwatife” Says Wizkid Baby Mama

Shola Ogudu, Wizkid’s first baby mama, has taken to Twitter to share a conversation between herself and her son’s headteacher.

READ ALSO: “Guess whose dad won a Grammy award” – Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife brags

Bolu, Wizkid’s first child, is currently the target of three girls at his school who claim he is their boyfriend, according to the teacher.

She wrote:

“Conversation ensued;

Head teacher: Good afternoon Bolu’s Mum

Me: Good afternoon Ma

HT: I would like to bring to your notice.. Your Son Boluwatife has got not one but 3girls fighting over him .. saying he is their boyfriend ..

Me:*clears throat* laughs gently

HT: this is serious, as the whole school won’t stop talking about it, I mean for me to call you..

Me: mutes call *ROTFLMFAO *unmutes call* I’m so sorry about this, I promise to talk to him

HT: please do, cos if it happens again, we’ll have to invite all parents for a meeting

ME: it won’t ma *hangsup*

Whispers under my breath .. *The Leaf really and truly doesn’t fall to far away from the tree.The End.