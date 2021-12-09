9ice Celebrates 2 Years Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photo

Nigerian singer 9ice has taken to his social media to celebrate his 2nd wedding anniversary with his wife.

The star is full of beautiful words for his wife as they clock another milestone in their marriage.

The singer shared a photo from his star-studded wedding while praying for a forever union with his woman.

The photo showed that the theme of the singer’s wedding was Beauty And 9ice.

In the photo, 9ice held his wife’s hand as they walk through a firework decoration.

In the caption that accompanied the photo, the singer stated that he has been friends with his wife for 10 years and married to her for two years.

