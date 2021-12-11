Ahmed Musa Celebrates His Third Wife, Maryam As She Turns A Year Older

Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa has taken to his social media to pen down beautiful message to his wife as she turns a year older today.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a picture of his wife, as he thanked her for accept him into her life.

Many of this fans have also sent their wishes through the comment section.

Ahmed also gush over his wife saying she is as beautiful as the day he met her.

The couple got married few months back making her his third wife.

Ahmed captioned: “You are as beautiful today as the first day I saw you. You will always have my heart and my love. Happy Birthday wifey ❤️💋😍🎂🎉”

See post below: