Banditry Can Be Curbed If We Stop Blame Game, Masari Tells North-West Governors

Governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari, has urged north-west governors and other stakeholders to take responsibility in combating banditry in the region.

Masari made the remarks while leading a team of the North-Western Governors Forum on a condolence visit to Aliyu Wamakko, the senator representing Sokoto North, in Abuja on Thursday.

On Monday, a bus was assaulted by bandits in Gidan Bawa village in the state’s Isa LGA, killing about 23 passengers.

The governor stated that all stakeholders must demonstrate their commitment to combating the threat.

Also Read: Tambuwal To FG: Recruit Special Forces To Fight Bandits

“We were in Sokoto state earlier to sympathise with the government and immediate families of those who were brutally killed in the name of banditry,” Masari said.

“The issue of banditry in north-western part of the country is not beyond us. We know the problem and the solutions are something that we as a people are capable of doing.

“This is provided that all of us take responsibility and stop the blame game.

“Banditry, especially our own in the north-western part of the country can easily be dealt with if all hands are put on deck.

“This is because it has no religious colouration, no ethnic colouration, it is not ideological. It is simply pure criminality.”