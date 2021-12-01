BBNaija Jackie B Celebrates Birthday With New Photos

Big Brother Naija Jackie B has set tongues wagging with a lovely photo to mark her birthday.

The star turned a year older today on December 1, 2021 and her fans have flooded the coment section with wishes.

In the photo, the beautiful actress gave teeming fans a transparent dress look from her hair to toe.

She was clad in a beautiful transparent long dress as she flaunts her thick thighs and flawless skin.

The post received 26k likes and about a hundred of comments, with followers wishing her happy birthday.

Jackie said: “Reborn at Thirty 🌊Proud of my growth and achievements thus far. Cheers to another year of growth, good health, success and love. 💫”

