Buhari Receives South African President Ramaphosa In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ramaphosa reportedly arrived at the Villa at about 10 am on Wednesday and was received by Buhari.

He, thereafter, inspected a guard of honour and was treated to a 21-gun salute.

The South African President reportedly arrived in the country last night and had a private dinner with the President at the State House.

His visit to the Villa is coming hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the first three cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Nigeria, saying they are linked to passengers from South Africa.