Comedian Cute Abiola Shares First Photos As He Regains Freedom

Cute Abiola took to his social media to share first photos as he regains freedom.

And he shared his first post on his Instagram page hours after he was released from the custody of the Nigerian Navy.

Cute Abiola who is also a Naval personnel, had reportedly violated the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and has been in Naval detention. On December 3, he was granted a conditional release but was not given access to his family and lawyers.

Yesterday, December 13, The Nigerian Navy has allowed its detained personnel and Instagram comedian OSCOMP Abdulgafar Ahmad-Cute Abiola, to return to his family after serving one-month ‘extra duty’.

The skitmaker then took to his social media page to share photos of himself with the words: ”You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. THANK YOU ALL”

See more photos below: