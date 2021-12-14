IGP To Officers: 2022 Could Be More Challenging… It’s The Year Before Elections

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has urged police commissioners and other strategic police administrators to improve their capacity to deal with crimes.

At a meeting with police supervisors in Abuja on Monday, Baba issued the charge.

The purpose of the meeting, according to the IGP, was to analyze the force’s work in 2021 and identify loopholes that hampered residents’ access to services.

The purpose of the discussion, according to Baba, was to figure out how to bridge the gaps and improve personnel’s professional and operational capacity in 2022.

According to the IGP, 2021 will be a difficult year for the police, with bandits, secessionists, kidnappers, and other organized criminal elements posing serious risks to internal security.

According to him, the issues were exacerbated by the #EndSARS violence in 2020, which undermined the force’s morale and operational foundation following the widespread loss of police equipment.

“Despite this reality within the internal security space, I am delighted to note that all of you, as strategic police commanders, remained resilient, and demonstrated a commendable level of courage, initiative, sound operational capacity and loyalty,” Baba said.

“This is the spirit that we set out to advance in the policing agenda, upon my assumption of duty as the IG, and I am delighted that you have keyed into this new policing mission.

“While appreciating all members of the force for these modest successes within the outgoing year, it is imperative to note that, the upcoming year could even be more challenging.

“This is because it is a year preceding the general elections in the country.

“It is anticipated that the political landscape will be charged in a manner that will further test our professional will and operational competence.

“What this translates to is that we will not only be dealing with traditional crimes, our capacity as the lead agency in internal security management will no doubt be stretched to cover the management of threats that will be associated with an active political space in 2022.

“My charge to you as we project into 2022 is to prepare to strengthen your leadership capacity in dealing with crimes customarily associated with the end of the year.”