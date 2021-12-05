Comedian Simeon Skye Sprays Naira Notes On Mother As He Returns Home

Nigerian dancer and comedian, Simeon Skye has blessed his mother with huge Naira note.

Taking to his Instagram, the star shared a video of himself and his mother as he showers her with money.

it’s unclear how long he has left home but it can be seen that his return made his mother smile.

Simeon came into spotlight after his many claimed he is Wizkid’s lookalike.

Thereafter, he started making videos as he pranks people to make them think he is Wizkid.

Well, his hard work has paved way for him and he is ready to bless his mother with all he has.

Watch adorable video below: