“Thunder Kill You People”, Says Wizkid’s Doppelgänger While Mocking Cardi B Visit To Nigeria (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Wizkid’s doppelganger, Simeon Skye recently made a new video mocking Cardi B’s visit to Lagos and it is trending across all social media platforms.

Wizkid's doppelganger, Simeon Skye
The man, who looks so much like Starboy CEO,  mimicked the international rapper as he said the exact words she uttered when she was on her way to Eko Hotel and Suites.

The actor, however, ended the video with:

“Thunder gbabuo unu (Which means, Thunder kill you people)”

The video has thrown many into confusion as they could not tell the difference between the man and Wizkid in the video.

Watch the video below:

