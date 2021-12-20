Comedienne Maraji Reveals She’s Expecting First Child

Maraji Reveals She’s Expecting First Child.

The Instagram comedian used her page to announce her pregnancy by posting a dance video that showed off her tummy.

This good news encourages her fans to believe in the power of love. Maraji recently announced her two-year breakup, which shocked her.

Throughout the process, she expressed gratitude to those who have been extremely supportive of her during this difficult time, as well as stating that God had blessed her with a male friend from India who has been assisting her with the grieving process.

Messages of congratulations from celebrities and colleagues are already pouring in.

Watch video