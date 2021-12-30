Critics Won’t Realise Buhari Is A Blessing To Nigeria Until He Leaves Office —Minister

Newly-appointed Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’azu Sambo, has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the right direction for infrastructure development in the country.

He noted this when he assumed office on Wednesday and was received by the Permanent Secretary, Babangida Hussaini, and staff members of the ministry.

Sambo asserted that Nigerians, who doubted Buhari’s capacity would only realise his importance after the end of his administration.

“Mr. President is a blessing to this country. I keep saying that the sceptics will not realise this until his excellency is gone. But some of us who know that socio-economic development is tied to massive infrastructure development know that President Muhammadu Buhari has chosen the right course,” he said.