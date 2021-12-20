Ed Sheeran And Fireboy Link Up To Give A Glimpse Of The Peru Song Remix – Video

Ed Sheeran and Fireboy linked up as they prepare for the drop of Remix Of Peru.

Few weeks ago, the Nigerian singer reveals he will bring a new remix of his hit song to the airwave.

The new remix will be featuring Grammy-winning British singer Ed-Sheeran, bringing a whole new dimension of vibe to the already blown song.

Ed Sheeran made this known during a chat when he was asked how he got to work with Fireboy DML.

Well, they have decided to give a glimpse of what to expect in the amazing song and many of their fans cannot wait for it to drop.

According to Fireboy, the song will drop on the 24th of December at exactly 12am.

See video below: