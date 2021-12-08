Erica Questions Adekunle Gold and Simi’s Relationship.

Previous Big Brother Naija housemate has interrogated Adekunle Gold regarding his relationship with Simi.

The questionable entertainer in her tweet asked Adekunle Gold how he had the option to remain in a relationship with Simi once upon a time when he didn’t have cash.

Erica had to toss the inquiry to AG BABY after he made a tweet saying ‘love is not enough.

Review, Adekunle Gold and Simi’s marriage and relationship acquired them the term, ‘power couple’.

Adekunle Gold tweeted a line of verses, ‘love is not enough’.because of Omah Lay’s case that adoration was everything.

Erica Nlewedim reacted to this by asking him what fortified his dependable connection with Simi when he was as yet broke.

Her accentuation was on their capacity to be together without cash.