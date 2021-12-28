Eva Alordiah Reveals Her Main Prayer for 2022

Eva Alordiah, a Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, has disclosed one of her main prayer points for 2022.

In 2022, the talented entertainer stated on her Instagram page that she needs a holy d*ck.

She said in her post: “God of Elisha, provide it for me in 2022, I pray Amen. Holy d*ck”.

Eva recently stated that she enjoys using the vibrator in a report made earlier.

She claims that since she began experimenting with dildos, she has grown to enjoy it so much that her sex life has been transformed for the better, despite the fact that it was initially “challenging.”

See post below: