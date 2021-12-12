How FG’s Budgetary Allocations Promote Corruption -Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that the Federal Government accidentally promotes corruption by allocating small sums of money to projects in its annual budget rather than the full amount required to complete them within the specified time frame.

On Saturday in Port Harcourt, the governor made the statement while addressing at the inauguration of the GRA Junction Flyover project, which was done by Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

He claims that this method fosters project value variation, lengthens the time required to finish projects, and, most importantly, leads to project abandonment.

“You know, I don’t like the word variation. It is not in my dictionary. That is where you see corruption. That is why when you see the federal government budget; how can you award a job of N60 billion, then in the budget of the year, you put N2 billion.

“What kind of contract is that? Why will there not be variation. That job will last in the next ten years and that is the problem we have in our contract execution,” Wike stated.

He explains that in such situations, the contract value becomes affected by inflation and there is a likelihood of adjustment of the items, which eventually breeds corruption.