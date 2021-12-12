BBNaija Angel Smith Says She Is Sick

BBNaija Angel Smith has taken to her social media to let it know that she is indisposed.

The star has been up and down after she left the big brother naija house this year as she has been bagging big deals from different places.

Taking to her Twitter, Angel stated that she has been so uninterested in life lately.

She said she is no more interested in romance, writing, texting friends but all she does is be in bed.

Well, she said she will blame it on her illness and hopes she gets back on her feet soon.

Angel said: “Been so uninterested in life lately. Not interested in romance( even though men have always been boring to me), not writing anymore, not texting friends, just in bed tired and overwhelmed. No social/love life. Hopefully I get out of the loop. I’ll blame it on the illness.”

See post below: